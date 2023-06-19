Insurance pulls up DSE index at opening session

The insurance sector pulled up the key index of the country's premier bourse in the first trading hour on Monday (19 June).

In the first hour till 11am, the benchmark index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) rose 26 points to reach 6,307.

During the session, out of the total scrips that were traded, 149 advanced, 20 declined and 122 were unchanged.

The turnover value of the DSE stood at Tk194 crore till 11am.

Market insiders said, the banking sector remained stuck on the floor price despite the central bank withdrawing the lending rate ceiling.

Besides, the insurance sector especially general insurers share increased as investors poured money into this sector on hopes of better capital gains.