Inoperative brokerage firms come under pressure

Stocks

Salah Uddin Mahmud
21 September, 2021, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2021, 10:14 pm

Related News

Inoperative brokerage firms come under pressure

The regulator ask stock exchanges to make the brokerage firms active

Salah Uddin Mahmud
21 September, 2021, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2021, 10:14 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has directed local stock exchanges to make their member brokerage firms that are inoperative to be functional in the capital market.

The regulator came up with the verbal direction in separate meetings with Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).  

The commission will issue a formal order in this regard very soon.  

A brokerage firm is a member of a stock exchange that provides brokerage services to its clients in the stock market in exchange for fees.

Its main duty is to act as a middleman that connects buyers and sellers to facilitate a transaction.

BSEC officials said the capital market is witnessing a vibrant moment with an increase in indices, trading volume, and the participation of investors but some brokerage firms are still not in operation which is not acceptable.

The regulator wants the firms to become active within a short time and stock exchanges will have to take initiatives in this regard, added the officials.

The officials said the commission has already mounted pressure on brokerage houses to bring down their accumulated loss which is also termed as negative equity.

The commission further directed brokerage firms, especially the members of CSE, to increase their investment in the capital market as some of them have a very nominal investment, added officials.

BSEC has found some brokerage firms of Chittagong Stock Exchange with a few BO accounts only.

The regulator directed the brokerage firms to increase their business volume and the number of customers.

Officials said DSE has 250 brokerage firms and 14 of them are inoperative while CSE has 148 firms and seven are inoperative.

The regulator has recently issued 52 brokerage licences for DSE and 23 for CSE.

Market insiders said some brokerage firms are holding their memberships only to get benefits as the stock exchanges are now profitable organisations. They do not appear interested in investing.

Many DSE brokerage firms get better positions after selling shares to strategic investors but CSE brokerage firms could not sell shares to strategic investors as yet.

Top News

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) / Inoperative brokerage firms / Brokerage firms

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Central Packing House: Testing lab lies unused for 3 years

Central Packing House: Testing lab lies unused for 3 years

1h | Videos
North South University organises "Intra-Ignite"

North South University organises "Intra-Ignite"

5h | Videos
E-Commerce scams: Where does the solution lie?

E-Commerce scams: Where does the solution lie?

5h | Videos
Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Kawasaki Ninja 125

Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Kawasaki Ninja 125

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

2
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

3
FILE PHOTO: Students take their seats for the diploma ceremony at the John F. Kennedy School of Government during the 361st Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

4
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

5
How banks fuelled stock prices
Stocks

How banks fuelled stock prices

6
The rise and fall of Evaly
Economy

The rise and fall of Evaly