Inflation worries drag down stocks again

Stocks

TBS Report
10 August, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2022, 10:35 pm

Related News

Inflation worries drag down stocks again

The DS30 blue-chip index dropped 1.19% to 2,210

TBS Report
10 August, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2022, 10:35 pm
Representational Image
Representational Image

Stocks slumped again for the third consecutive session on Wednesday as investors, worried about rising inflation and devaluation of the taka against the dollar, traded cautiously.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), dropped 1.24% to below 6,180 points – the sharpest fall since 31 July when the market introduced the price floor mechanism.  

The DS30 blue-chip index dropped 1.19% to 2,210.

"Equity indices continued their downward trend for the third consecutive day as investors were unnerved by the recent surge in fuel prices that exacerbated the ongoing macroeconomic tensions," wrote EBL Securities in its daily market commentary.

The sharpest ever jump in fuel prices on Friday is putting further pressure on the economy, which has already been suffering from high inflation and a depreciating local currency, it added.

This has led to investor concerns about rising living costs and the decreasing bottom lines of listed companies whose capacity utilisation may have already been affected by a disrupted power supply due to a shortage of natural gas.

On top of that, the government's plan to keep factories closed one day a week as an energy austerity measure has weakened investor sentiment as they now fear production and sales losses, and earnings deterioration, said stockbrokers.

Meanwhile, failing all the curb market monitoring drives, the US dollar jumped to a record high of Tk119 on the streets of Motijheel on Wednesday which has further rattled the confidence of stock market investors in the current macroeconomic environment.

The Dhaka bourse saw a significant decline in participation as total turnover went down 26% to Tk790 crore on Wednesday, compared to the previous session.

Textiles, miscellaneous, and engineering stocks contributed to nearly half of the day's turnover in the country's premier bourse.

Travel, services, textiles, and the cement sector suffered the maximum price corrections, while only jute registered some gains.

Of 379 scrips traded on the DSE, only 26 advanced, 279 declined, and 74 remained unchanged.

The port city bourse, the Chittagong Stock Exchange, also settled in the red.

Top News

Stock Market / inflation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The elevated ground is made out of soil on which grass and trees have grown. This grass-covered elevated ground extends to the perimeter of the establishment. Photo: Maruf Raihan

Aman Mosque: Where form and function complement each other

1d | Habitat
Photo: BSS

Begum Fazilatunnessa Mujib . . . woman of moral power

2d | Thoughts
Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

2d | Brands
Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

2d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Salimullah Khan on Ahmad Safa's thinking on nature

Salimullah Khan on Ahmad Safa's thinking on nature

3h | Videos
Will Tata turn around the Indian car market?

Will Tata turn around the Indian car market?

3h | Videos
Those who remain in morgue for years after death

Those who remain in morgue for years after death

5h | Videos
Is Donald Trump getting caught in tax evasion case?

Is Donald Trump getting caught in tax evasion case?

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

3
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

4
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor

5
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

6
Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import
Economy

Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import