Inflation slashes Walton’s revenue by 32% in March quarter

Walton Hi-Tech Industries has reported its revenue dropped by 32% in the January-March quarter of the ongoing 2022-23 fiscal year as people tighten belt of expenditure due to high inflation pressure.

Besides, the country's electronic giant's net profit also shrinks by 37% during the corresponding period due to a number of factors including significant increase in the value of the dollar compared to the taka, increase in the cost of raw materials and freight, and the impact of the ongoing global crisis.

From January to March 2023, the revenue of the company was Tk1,502 crore, which was Tk2,208 crore in the same period of the previous year.

However, it did better during the quarter than the immediate previous quarter. Its quarter-on-quarter revenue increased by 36%.

In the third quarter, its net profit was Tk23 crore, which was 37% lower from the same quarter a year ago and 62% lower than the preceding quarter.

Its earnings per share (EPS) was Tk7.78, which was Tk12.34 in one year ago.

The company said in the disclosure, the earnings have decreased mainly due to the pandemic, post-pandemic, and recent Russia-Ukraine war, high inflation, and tightening in global financing conditions.

Besides, the price hike of materials, and freight costs are vulnerable to global market conditions and the currency devaluation of the taka against foreign currencies as a post-pandemic effect have increased material cost drastically which leads to the declining overall profitability of the company. In addition, VAT has been imposed on the supply of refrigerator products.

At the end of the first three quarters of FY23, its total revenue was Tk4,089 crore and net profit was Tk249 crore.

At the end of March, its earnings per share was Tk8.25.

Earlier, in the first quarter of FY23, Walton incurred a loss of Tk46 crore and the loss per share stood at Tk1.52, from a Tk280.98 crore profit and Tk9.28 earnings per share in the same period last year.

Walton entered the electronics and home appliance market in 2008 when the sectors were still import-dependent.

Currently, Walton is leading the refrigerator market with more than 72% of the market share.

Besides, the company is doing well in televisions, air conditioners, ceiling fans, LED lights, and home appliances as well.

Walton began exporting refrigerators in 2011 and also exports various electronic products, including refrigerators, mobile phones, compressors, and televisions, to European, Asian and African countries.