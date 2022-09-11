Indices surge at opening

Indices of both the stock exchanges in the country surged during the first session on Sunday which ended at 11am.

During the period, the Dhaka Stock Exchange's (DSE) key index, DSEX, increased 5 points to reach 6,565 points, while the port city bourse Chittagong Stock Exchange all share price index, CASPI, rose by 2 points.

However, the prices of most of the shares declined today except for only 76 scripts that reported gains on the DSE trading floor.

According to market insiders, investors poured money only into selective scripts as a result of which only those had surged heavily.

Meanwhile, investors' participation increased in the first session as daily turnover stood at Tk688 crore.

Beximco Limited topped the turnover chart, followed by Orion Pharma.