Indices surge on central bank's lending rate cap withdrawal announcement

Stocks

TBS Report
19 June, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2023, 03:42 pm

Related News

Indices surge on central bank's lending rate cap withdrawal announcement

TBS Report
19 June, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2023, 03:42 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Indices of both stock exchanges surged on Monday after Bangladesh Bank announced the withdrawal of the interest rate ceiling as part of its new monetary policy for the first half of fiscal 2023-24.

On the day, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) benchmark index DSEX gained 33 points to reach 6,314 and the Chittagong Stock Exchange's (CSE) all-share price index CASPI surged 82 points to 18,637.

The turnover value of the DSE also rose by 27% compared to the previous session and stood at Tk533 crore.

Out of the total scrips that were traded today, 146 advanced, 29 declined and 180 were unchanged.

On Sunday (18 June), the central bank announced its monetary policy for July-December this year.

The central bank has removed the interest rate cap of 6%-9% and replaced it with a market-driven reference rate to be regulated by the average treasury bills rate.

As per the new rate formula, stated in the latest monetary policy, the reference rate will be calculated as the six-month moving average rate of treasury bills with a 3% margin for banks and a 5% margin for non-bank financial institutions.

Currently, the rate of the 6-month treasury bills stands at 7.10%, so the maximum lending rate for bank loans will be 10.10% and for NBFIs 12.10%.

In another move, the central bank will implement a unified and market-driven single exchange rate regime, enabling the exchange rate between the local currency, taka, and USD or any other foreign currency to be determined by market forces. BB will discontinue quoting specific rates for buying or selling foreign exchange, fostering stability in the foreign exchange market.

According to market insiders, the profit margin of banks and financial institutions will increase as per the new monetary policy. The business costs of the manufacturing sector will also increase. However, no impact of monetary policy was seen on bank shares in the stock market today. Meanwhile, insurance companies led the indices to move upward in the stock markets today.

On Monday, all the top ten companies in the DSE gainers' list were insurance companies. 

Top News

DSE / Dhaka Stock Exchange / Stock Market / share market

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Even if Roar Bangla can avoid the same fate as BuzzFeed or Vice, they couldn’t totally circumvent the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, followed by the global recession. Photo: Courtesy.

The future of alternative media in Bangladesh

4h | Panorama
Unlicensed, untrained and using dangerous chemicals: Inside the inner workings of the capital’s pest control services

Unlicensed, untrained and using dangerous chemicals: Inside the inner workings of the capital’s pest control services

8h | Panorama
For almost a decade, Tamara has been experimenting with nail art. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Life is not perfect but your nails could be

1d | Mode
Bus owners usually buy the chassis and then build the body at the workshops. Photo: Noor A Alam

Inside the bus-building workshops in the city

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Blinken, Qin hold candid talks in Beijing

Blinken, Qin hold candid talks in Beijing

34m | TBS World
Intel investing 4.6 billion dollar on chip plant

Intel investing 4.6 billion dollar on chip plant

6h | Tech Talk
Drip irrigation reduces the trouble of watering the trees

Drip irrigation reduces the trouble of watering the trees

20h | TBS Stories
Inter Miami to double profits from jersey sales

Inter Miami to double profits from jersey sales

23h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

4
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

5
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline