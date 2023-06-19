Indices surge on central bank's lending rate cap withdrawal announcement

Indices of both stock exchanges surged on Monday after Bangladesh Bank announced the withdrawal of the interest rate ceiling as part of its new monetary policy for the first half of fiscal 2023-24.

On the day, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) benchmark index DSEX gained 33 points to reach 6,314 and the Chittagong Stock Exchange's (CSE) all-share price index CASPI surged 82 points to 18,637.

The turnover value of the DSE also rose by 27% compared to the previous session and stood at Tk533 crore.

Out of the total scrips that were traded today, 146 advanced, 29 declined and 180 were unchanged.

On Sunday (18 June), the central bank announced its monetary policy for July-December this year.

The central bank has removed the interest rate cap of 6%-9% and replaced it with a market-driven reference rate to be regulated by the average treasury bills rate.

As per the new rate formula, stated in the latest monetary policy, the reference rate will be calculated as the six-month moving average rate of treasury bills with a 3% margin for banks and a 5% margin for non-bank financial institutions.

Currently, the rate of the 6-month treasury bills stands at 7.10%, so the maximum lending rate for bank loans will be 10.10% and for NBFIs 12.10%.

In another move, the central bank will implement a unified and market-driven single exchange rate regime, enabling the exchange rate between the local currency, taka, and USD or any other foreign currency to be determined by market forces. BB will discontinue quoting specific rates for buying or selling foreign exchange, fostering stability in the foreign exchange market.

According to market insiders, the profit margin of banks and financial institutions will increase as per the new monetary policy. The business costs of the manufacturing sector will also increase. However, no impact of monetary policy was seen on bank shares in the stock market today. Meanwhile, insurance companies led the indices to move upward in the stock markets today.

On Monday, all the top ten companies in the DSE gainers' list were insurance companies.