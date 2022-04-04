Indices slip with profit-taking

Indices at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) fell slightly on Monday as investors took a cautious stance and opted to book profits.

After advancing for two consecutive sessions, DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka bourse, fell 0.8% to settle at 6,719 points on Monday.

The DSE turnover also declined 25.8% to Tk620 crore.

Of the 385 issues traded, only 46 advanced, 296 declined, and 43 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

However, DSMEX - the small capital platform index - has been flying after the registration requirement for trading on the DSE SME platform was removed on 28 March. On Monday, the index jumped 17% and turnover nearly doubled to Tk17.56 crore compared to the previous trading session.

Share prices of all the listed companies in the SME board advanced.

According to the daily market commentary of EBL Securities, following the previous two days' streak, investors engaged in sell-offs to take advantage of the rising markets.

On the sectoral front, the textile sector contributed the highest to the daily turnover followed by financial institutions and engineering stocks.

No sector could escape the day's correction. Paper, general insurance, and jute, faced the highest corrections.

The port city bourse, the Chittagong Stock Exchange, also settled in the red. CASPI, its prime index, declined 124.7 points to 19700, and the turnover to Tk14.55 crore.