Indices slip with profit-taking

Stocks

TBS Report
04 April, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2022, 08:04 pm

Related News

Indices slip with profit-taking

DSE turnover also declined by 25.8% to Tk620 crore

TBS Report
04 April, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2022, 08:04 pm
Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

Indices at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) fell slightly on Monday as investors took a cautious stance and opted to book profits.

After advancing for two consecutive sessions, DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka bourse, fell 0.8% to settle at 6,719 points on Monday. 

The DSE turnover also declined 25.8% to Tk620 crore.

Of the 385 issues traded, only 46 advanced, 296 declined, and 43 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

However, DSMEX - the small capital platform index - has been flying after the registration requirement for trading on the DSE SME platform was removed on 28 March. On Monday, the index jumped 17% and turnover nearly doubled to Tk17.56 crore compared to the previous trading session. 

Share prices of all the listed companies in the SME board advanced. 

According to the daily market commentary of EBL Securities, following the previous two days' streak, investors engaged in sell-offs to take advantage of the rising markets.

On the sectoral front, the textile sector contributed the highest to the daily turnover followed by financial institutions and engineering stocks. 

No sector could escape the day's correction. Paper, general insurance, and jute, faced the highest corrections. 

The port city bourse, the Chittagong Stock Exchange, also settled in the red. CASPI, its prime index, declined 124.7 points to 19700, and the turnover to Tk14.55 crore.

Economy / Top News

DSE / share market / Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Find your escape to a fun time with Kraftz

8h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Made with Love: Where art meets productivity

10h | Brands
HCCL has around 200 enlisted caregivers, of whom more than 100 are actively engaged. Photo: Courtesy

HCCL: A tech-driven home care solution for your loved elderly ones

10h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Note merged with S Series to become the default android 

11h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Is Imran Khan going to face the music?

Is Imran Khan going to face the music?

8h | Videos
Sunflowers smiling on roads of Rajshahi

Sunflowers smiling on roads of Rajshahi

8h | Videos
How Pak caretaker govt to take shape

How Pak caretaker govt to take shape

1d | Videos
They don’t want to stay in this traditional profession

They don’t want to stay in this traditional profession

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

2
Picture: Collected
Industry

Bashundhara bringing in a private marketplace

3
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

4
City Bank opens Amex Domestic Lounge at Dhaka Airport
Banking

City Bank opens Amex Domestic Lounge at Dhaka Airport

5
File photo of a BRTC Bus/Collected
Transport

BRTC to buy 320 buses to carry metro rail passengers

6
Amir Khan. Photo: Collected
Splash

Aamir Khan decided to quit film Industry ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha release