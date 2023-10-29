Indices see slight decline at opening

TBS Report
29 October, 2023, 11:15 am
Last modified: 29 October, 2023, 11:42 am

Representational image. Photo: TBS
Representational image. Photo: TBS

The stock markets in Bangladesh experienced a marginal dip during the first trading hour on Sunday (29 October) as countrywide ongoing hartal influenced market sentiment.

DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) recorded a slight decrease of 0.90 points, settling at 6,274 as of 11am.

Meanwhile, the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) saw a modest decline of 5 points in its all-share price index, CASPI, which reached 18,580.

During the initial trading hour, 57 scrips advanced in the DSE, while 82 experienced a decline, and 93 remained unchanged.

Furthermore, the total turnover value at the Dhaka Stock Exchange stood at Tk120 crore by 11am.

