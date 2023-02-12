Indices plunge over liquidity crisis

Stocks

TBS Report
12 February, 2023, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2023, 04:28 pm

The indices at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) plunged over the liquidity crisis on Sunday as most of the investors refrained from pouring money.

On Sunday, the DSE turnover (12 February) fell by 23% to Tk470 crore compared to the previous day, recording its turnover value below Tk500 crore after nine days. 

Meanwhile, the key index DSEX of the DSE fell over 27 points or 0.43% to close at 6,256 and the blue-chip index DS30 lost 10 points to 2,225.

During the session, only 11 scripts advanced, where 164 declined and 146 unchanged.

IT sector's Genex Infosys was topped in the turnover chart at the DSE with handover shares worth Tk38 crore.

Despite the sell pressure, ICB AMCL Third NRB Mutual Fund suddenly came out from floor price after six months and took the top position in the gainer chart.

Besides, Eastern Housing had the worst shares on the day at the DSE.

The port city bourse Chittagong Stock Exchange's (CSE) all share price index CASPI plunged over 56 points to 18,478 points.

Indices / Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

