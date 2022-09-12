Indices plunge as large cap stocks down

The indices of the country's both stock exchanges plunged in the opening session till 11:30 am on Monday (12 September) as large capital stocks witnessed a sharp fall due to profit book sell pressure by the investors

During the first session, the key index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) lost 6 points to settle at 6,532.

The port city bourse Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) all share price index CASPI fell 26 points to 19,233.

Till 11:30, the DSE turnover stood at Tk673 crore, which was slightly higher than the previous day's session.

Despite the selling pressure, 157 scripts advanced, 80 declined and 135 remained unchanged.

Market insiders said, since the opening session large-cap stocks such as Beximco, Orion have faced sell pressure for booking quick profits.

But weak companies, especially non-bank financial institutions sectors saw a sharp rise without any reason.