Indices plunge amid selling pressure

Stocks

TBS Report
20 June, 2021, 11:15 am
Last modified: 20 June, 2021, 11:49 am

Related News

Indices plunge amid selling pressure

Beximco Limited grabbed the top position on the DSE turnover chart with trade worth Tk60 crore, followed by Pioneer Insurance and National Feed Mill

TBS Report
20 June, 2021, 11:15 am
Last modified: 20 June, 2021, 11:49 am
File Photo: Since the stock market crash of 2010, Dhaka Stock Exchange has had a very challenging time in regaining a sustainable bull run. Photo: Mumit M
File Photo: Since the stock market crash of 2010, Dhaka Stock Exchange has had a very challenging time in regaining a sustainable bull run. Photo: Mumit M

Equity indices of the stock exchanges plummeted today amid investors' selling pressure after the daily death toll from Covid-19 took an upward turn on Saturday.

In the first hour of the trading session on Sunday, DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), declined 0.42% to settle at 6,027.

DSE turnover, an important market indicator, also fell by 11% to Tk424.81 crore.

Meanwhile, the prime bourse had only 98 gainers against 228 losers, while the prices of 37 scrips remained unchanged.

Beximco Limited grabbed the top position on the DSE turnover chart with trade worth Tk60 crore, followed by Pioneer Insurance and National Feed Mill.

The newly listed Monno Fabrics, which came from over-the-counter (OTC), secured the top position in the scrip-wise gainers' list with a 10% price hike.

However, the Sea Pearl Beach Resort was among the top losers during the first trading hour at the DSE

The benchmark index CASPI at the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) lost 63.74 points to close at 17,507 at 11am.

Top News

Bangladesh Stock Market / share market / DSE / DSEX / Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) / CSE / Chattogram Stock Exchange (CSE) / CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Lactogen is now being produced in Bangladesh

Lactogen is now being produced in Bangladesh

5h | Videos
Youngone to have country’s largest rooftop solar plant

Youngone to have country’s largest rooftop solar plant

6h | Videos
Why is money laundering happening?

Why is money laundering happening?

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Bhomra land port faces Tk 319 crore revenue deficit

TBS Today: Bhomra land port faces Tk 319 crore revenue deficit

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Pori Moni at the press briefing. Photo: Aopurno Rubel/TBS
Glitz

Pori Moni accuses businessman of assaulting and threatening her with murder

2
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

3
Assignments to define SSC, HSC grading 
Education

Assignments to define SSC, HSC grading 

4
Businessman Nasiruddin, Omi arrested over accusation of rape and murder attempts on Pori Moni
Crime

Businessman Nasiruddin, Omi arrested over accusation of rape and murder attempts on Pori Moni

5
Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020

6
1 killed, 5 injured in Banani road accident
Bangladesh

1 killed, 5 injured in Banani road accident