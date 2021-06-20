Indices plunge amid selling pressure

File Photo: Since the stock market crash of 2010, Dhaka Stock Exchange has had a very challenging time in regaining a sustainable bull run. Photo: Mumit M

Equity indices of the stock exchanges plummeted today amid investors' selling pressure after the daily death toll from Covid-19 took an upward turn on Saturday.

In the first hour of the trading session on Sunday, DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), declined 0.42% to settle at 6,027.

DSE turnover, an important market indicator, also fell by 11% to Tk424.81 crore.

Meanwhile, the prime bourse had only 98 gainers against 228 losers, while the prices of 37 scrips remained unchanged.

Beximco Limited grabbed the top position on the DSE turnover chart with trade worth Tk60 crore, followed by Pioneer Insurance and National Feed Mill.

The newly listed Monno Fabrics, which came from over-the-counter (OTC), secured the top position in the scrip-wise gainers' list with a 10% price hike.

However, the Sea Pearl Beach Resort was among the top losers during the first trading hour at the DSE

The benchmark index CASPI at the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) lost 63.74 points to close at 17,507 at 11am.