Indices plunge amid low turnover on the first day of 2024

On the first trading day of 2024, the Dhaka Stock Exchange's (DSE) key index plunged and the turnover dropped over 32%.

The benchmark index DSEX of the Dhaka bourse fell 3.62 points to close at 6,242 on Monday (1 January).

Meanwhile, the port city bourse Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) all-share price index CASPI also declined by 15 points to settle at 18,505.

The turnover of the Dhaka bourse dropped 32% to Tk443.78 crore compared to the previous day owing to a decrease in investor participation.

BD Thai Food was the top traded share on Monday at the DSE, which was followed by Khulna Printing and Sea Pearl Beach Resort.

Investors got higher returns from the mutual fund on Monday among all sectors, resulting in five funds taking place on the daily gainer table.