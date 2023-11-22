Indices flat after four straight days of losses

Stocks

TBS Report
22 November, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2023, 10:29 pm

People look at stock market data. File Photo: TBS
People look at stock market data. File Photo: TBS

After witnessing corrections for four consecutive sessions, indices exhibited mixed results at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) on Wednesday as a portion of investors sought bargain hunting opportunities in some sector-specific stocks. 

DSEX, the broad-based index at the DSE, inched up 2.7 points and closed at 6,224, and Shariah index DSES moved 0.6 points up to reach 1,351 compared to the previous trading session. On the other hand, the blue-chip index DS30 slid 1.2 points and settled at 2,103. 

In its daily market commentary, EBL Securities stated, "The market witnessed mild volatility throughout the session as cautious investors continued to remain observant owing to the persistent pessimism across the trading floor, while opportunistic investors bagged some oversold stocks that propelled the market to end on a flat note."

The bourse witnessed an increase in overall participation as the DSE turnover went up by 18.6% and reached Tk409.6cr on Wednesday, compared to the previous trading session. 

On the sectoral front, engineering stocks contributed the highest 17.2% to the day's turnover, followed by textile and food sectors. 

The sectors displayed mixed returns, with jute, general insurance, and IT stocks gaining 2%, 1.2%, and 0.7% respectively. On the other hand, ceramic and travel sectors each lost 0.5%, and tannery stocks faced a 0.4% price correction. 

On Wednesday, 100 issues advanced, 32 declined, and 187 remained the same on the DSE trading floor. 

