Indices close lower on Tuesday

The indices of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) experienced a gloomy note on Tuesday after a big recovery as the investors took profit bookings in the life insurance sector, especially life insurers.

But turnover in the DSE increased by 11% to Tk591 crore at end of the session compared to the previous session.

Trading started on a higher attitude today but it continues for the first half an hour of the session. After that, trading continues in the negative trend till the end of the session.

The life insurance sector experienced a 3.595% downtrend while the sectoral turnover stood at Tk114.80 crore. It was 22.84% of the total transaction of the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

The prime index of the DSE bourse dropped by 12 points to 6302 points at end of the session.

Blue-chip index DS30 rose by 3.79 points to 2185 points while Shariah-compliant stocks' index DSES was down by 3 points to 1367 points during the period.

During the session, 59 scrips advanced, 115 declined and 179 remained unchanged.

Khan Brothers PP Woven Bag Industries gained 9.67% among the firms while Khulna Printing & Packaging was 9.09% and Apex Tannery was 6.76% of the gainer list.





