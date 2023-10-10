Indices climb after three straight days of losses

Equity indices at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) moved up on Tuesday, thanks to opportunistic investors' taking position on stocks that were trading at lucrative price levels after a three-day slide.

DSEX, the benchmark index of the DSE that had fallen by 33 points in the previous three sessions, advanced by 0.3% on Tuesday and stood at 6,247, compared to Monday's trade.

In its daily market commentary, EBL Securities wrote the bargain hunters dominated the market since the beginning of the trading session as most of the stocks were trading at lucrative price levels.

But a majority of the investors preferred to remain on the sidelines holding on to their cash because of concerns regarding the waning market momentum owing to various economic and political factors, the commentary reads.

On Tuesday, investor participation slightly decreased and the DSE turnover fell by 13% to Tk372.4 crore, compared to the previous trading session.

On the sectoral front, general insurance contributed the highest 23.9% to the day's turnover, followed by banks adding 15.1%, and food adding 13.5%.

No sector saw a price correction on Tuesday while general insurance saw the highest price appreciation of 3.4%.

Out of all the scrips traded at the DSE, 124 advanced, 18 declined, and 141 remained unchanged.