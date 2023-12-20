Indices afloat for second session, DSE turnover highest in a week

Stocks

TBS Report
20 December, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2023, 10:18 pm

DSEX inched up 0.02% and settled at 6,262 compared to the previous trading session

Equity indices on Wednesday edged up for the second straight session as bargain hunters continued their chase for rumour-based scrips in anticipation of quick gains.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), inched up 0.02% and settled at 6,262 compared to the previous trading session. Shariah index DSES and blue-chip DS30 also settled in green terrain reaching 1,367 and 2,099 respectively.

On Wednesday, the Dhaka bourse witnessed an increase in market participation as the daily turnover went up 32% to a week's high of Tk689.4 crore, compared to the previous day's trade.

Despite the market opening higher on Wednesday, sell pressure from cautious investors in the mid-session eroded the early gains and pushed the core index to settle flat by the end of the session, EBL Securities wrote in its daily market commentary.

Out of all the issues traded on Wednesday, 85 advanced, 82 declined, and 179 stayed the same as they were in the previous trading session.

Olympic Accessories was the most traded security, NCCBL Mutual Fund-1 the top gainer with a 10% appreciation, and Emerald Oil the top loser with a 5.3% correction at the DSE on Wednesday.

The port city bourse Chittagong Stock Exchange also settled in green terrain. Indices CSCX and CASPI advanced by 5.1 and 8.3 points respectively.

