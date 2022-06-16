Indian shares turn negative, metal stocks drag

Stocks

Reuters
16 June, 2022, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 16 June, 2022, 02:02 pm

Related News

Indian shares turn negative, metal stocks drag

The NSE Nifty 50 index reversed course and fell 1.1% to 15,521.9 by 0724 GMT, with metal stocks weighing on sentiment

Reuters
16 June, 2022, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 16 June, 2022, 02:02 pm
FILE PHOTO - Monitors displaying the stock index prices and Japanese yen exchange rate against the U.S. dollar are seen after the New Year ceremony marking the opening of trading in 2022 at the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, in Tokyo, Japan 4 January 2022. REUTERS/Issei Kato
FILE PHOTO - Monitors displaying the stock index prices and Japanese yen exchange rate against the U.S. dollar are seen after the New Year ceremony marking the opening of trading in 2022 at the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, in Tokyo, Japan 4 January 2022. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Indian shares turned negative by mid-day on Thursday, as the initial euphoria over an expected Federal Reserve rate hike waned and fears of surging inflation and an impending recession returned.

The NSE Nifty 50 index reversed course and fell 1.1% to 15,521.9 by 0724 GMT, with metal stocks weighing on sentiment.

The BSE index fell 0.9% to 52,053.21.

"The Fed event is over but weakness persists. The market is still in a downtrend," said Mayuresh Joshi, head of equity research, William O'Neil.

The US central bank on Wednesday approved its biggest interest rate hike since 1994 and projected a slowing economy and rising unemployment in the months to come. 

"It is difficult to predict in the short term, but bounces will keep coming. Trajectory is still downward," Joshi added.

The 75-basis-point move was already factored in by the market after hot inflation data last week spooked investors, sending the NSE index down 3% so far this week.

Asian stocks stumbled on Thursday and the dollar regained its footing.

In India, metal and realty stocks fell, with the Nifty metal index down 3.3%.

Shares of budget carriers SpiceJet and IndiGo owner InterGlobe Aviation fell 6% and 4%, respectively. SpiceJet's managing director said the hike in aviation turbine fuel price was "not sustainable" and could lead to price hikes.

The Nifty PSE index declined 2.2%, with Gas Authority of India down 3.6%.

Only three stocks on the Nifty 50 traded higher, with Asian Paints up 0.4%.

Analysts at JP Morgan upgraded Reliance Industries to "overweight" from "neutral", but the company's shares were largely flat after an initial 2.4% rise.

World+Biz / South Asia

India / stocks

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Prova reviewing the meter long pizza at C&#039;Zar, one of their signature items. Photo: Courtesy

The life of a food blogger

3h | Pursuit
Savrina Afrin. Illustration: TBS

Savrina Arifin: Success is at the intersection of passion and creativity

4h | Pursuit
Once considered a royal structure, the now dilapidated Ruplal House is almost hidden from view because of a jungle of tin-shed establishments. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Ruplal House: From Viceroy’s ball to disputed property

6h | Panorama
Shanghai, Henry Chen/UnSplash

These are the world’s most expensive cities to live in if you’re rich

22h | Wealth

More Videos from TBS

Where do all the export funds go

Where do all the export funds go

15m | Videos
Padma Bridge gives big boost to industries

Padma Bridge gives big boost to industries

5h | Videos
New mocktails station in town

New mocktails station in town

6h | Videos
Livestock in Bangladesh increased more than donkeys in Pakistan

Livestock in Bangladesh increased more than donkeys in Pakistan

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

3
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

4
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

5
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market

6
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh