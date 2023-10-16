IMF offers support in law, policy issues to improve stock market capital inflow: BSEC chairman

The visiting International Monetary Fund mission has said it would support any law or policy related matters to improve capital inflow to the stock market.

Speaking to The Business Standard on what discussions took place with the IMF mission, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam said the IMF had wanted to know why the market was in a downtrend.

"We said there was a dollar crisis resulting in a liquidity shortage. We informed them that if the dollar rate falls then there would be more capital inflow," he said.

The IMF mission also asked about what developments took place in the market in the past year.

They further asked about the new products in the securities market, such as in the bond and equity markets, Professor Shibli said.

The IMF team is currently visiting Dhaka to review the implementation status of the conditions attached to the $4.7 billion loan it approved for Bangladesh in January this year.

According to BSEC sources, the IMF meeting focused on current market conditions, new laws and regulations, green bonds and universal pension schemes.