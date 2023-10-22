Imam Button fails pay dividends again owing to losses

Imam Button Industries, a listed firm on the stock exchanges, has again failed to pay any dividends to its shareholders owing to losses. The company hasn't paid any dividends from 2019-20 to 2022-23.

The company said its board has recommended no dividend and incurred a loss, said a disclosure published on the stock exchange website on Sunday (22 October).

In the 2022-23 fiscal, the company reported a loss per share at Tk0.76.

The loss per share was Tk0.73 in 2021-22, Tk0.80 in 2020-21, and Tk1.07 loss per share in 2019-20.

Imam Button was incorporated in 1994 and was listed on both stock exchanges in 1996.

The company provides buttons for the apparel sector.

Its factory is in the Fauzdarhat area of Chattogram city.