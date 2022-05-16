ILFSL, FAS Finance shares soar after PK Halder’s arrest 

TBS Report
16 May, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2022, 06:00 pm

ILFSL, FAS Finance shares soar after PK Halder’s arrest 

ILFSL shares shot 9.1% to Tk6 while FAS Finance shares soared 9.8% to Tk5.6

TBS Report
16 May, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2022, 06:00 pm
ILFSL, FAS Finance shares soar after PK Halder’s arrest 

International Leasing & Financial Services Ltd (ILFSL) and FAS Finance Ltd shares hit the top circuit breaker on the Dhaka Stock Exchange following the arrest of former NRB Global bank managing director Prashanta Kumar Halder alias PK Halder.

Stockbrokers said, Halder's embezzlement devastated the balance sheets of the two non-bank financial institutions (NBFI) and his arrest made some investors arguably optimistic about the scammer's accountability. 

ILFSL shares shot 9.1% to Tk6 on Monday (16 May) at DSE while FAS Finance shares soared 9.8% to Tk5.6 with the highest trading volume in the last five months.

Share trading of Peoples Leasing and Financial Services Ltd, the other NBFI that collapsed due to PK and his allies' scam, has been suspended by the securities regulator since late 2019 following the government move to liquidate the firm.

However the High Court later ordered reconstruction instead of liquidation.

PK Halder and allies five years ago also grabbed the control of another NBFI BIFC which was previously looted by its former chairman.

However, BIFC shares closed 2.9% lower at Tk6.8 on Monday.

Following the massive loan fraud and embezzlements, the NBFIs have turned unable to pay their depositors back.

Analysts have been cautious about the International Leasing and FAS Finance's soaring stocks on Monday as PK Halder's arrest in India alone might not help recover all the embezzled assets.

PK Halder and his associates took loans amounting to Tk2,000 crore from the FAS Finance and ILFSL against non-existent companies. 

He was arrested in India's West Bengal earlier this week.

According to India's Financial Intelligence Unit, PK Halder was living in the state neighbouring Bangladesh using a fake identity. 

He was hiding in a house in the Ashok Nagar area of North 24 Pargana district.

According to ACC sources, the agency has so far filed 36 cases against Halder over embezzlement of around Tk2,800 crore from four organisations. 

International Leasing and Financial Services Limited (ILFSL) / FAS Finance / PK Halder / DSE

