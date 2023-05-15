IFIC Bank's profit jumps over 94% in Jan-Mar

Subsidiary companies' earnings boosted IFIC Bank's net profit by 94% in the January-March quarter of 2023.

During the first quarter of this year, its earnings per share were Tk0.35, which was Tk0.18 a year ago at the same time.

The company explained in its statement filed on the stock exchanges that the profit increase compared to the previous quarter was due to the better performance of one of the subsidiaries.

Its shares were traded on the floor price at Tk11.50 each on Monday at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).