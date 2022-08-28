IFIC Bank to issue Tk500cr coupon bearing bond

Stocks

TBS Report
28 August, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2022, 09:20 pm

Related News

IFIC Bank to issue Tk500cr coupon bearing bond

The bond issuance is subject to BSEC and Bangladesh Bank approval

TBS Report
28 August, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2022, 09:20 pm
IFIC Bank to issue Tk500cr coupon bearing bond

IFIC Bank Limited has decided to issue its fourth coupon bearing bond worth Tk500 crore to strengthen its Tier 2 capital as per Basel III requirements.

The subordinated bond will be a non-convertible one, and its issuance is subject to approval of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) and Bangladesh Bank, according to the bank's filing on the websites of the stock exchanges on Sunday.

In June this year, the BSEC approved the bank's issuance of its third non-convertible subordinated bond with a face value of Tk1 crore per unit.

IFIC Bank was listed on the stock exchanges in 1986.

In the first half of 2022, its net profit declined to Tk92.80 crore, compared to Tk154.53 crore in the same period previous year.

As of 31 July 2022, sponsors and directors jointly held 6.14%, the government 32.75, institutions 21.64%, foreign investors 0.94%, and the general public, 38.53% shares of the bank.

On Sunday, its shares traded at Tk12.90 each on the Dhaka Stock Exchange, up 4.88% from the previous trading day.

Top News

IFIC Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Former ganja farmers Samsul Haque Pramanik and Idris All Akhand talking about the old days of ganja cultivation in Baktarpur Bazar in Naogoan. Photo: Masum Billah

Stealing from thyself: Ganja farmers reminisce of the old days 

11h | Panorama
President Joko Widodo should send Russia’s Vladimir Putin a thank you card. The conflict in Ukraine has pushed up prices of palm oil and coal, which Indonesia exports. Photo: Collected

A surprise winner as emerging markets crumble

9h | Panorama
The problem is that domestic politics increasingly takes primacy over everything else. And it often works at cross purposes with sensible trade policy. Photo: TBS

'It’s relatively easy to go from low income to lower-middle income. Now things will start becoming more difficult'

14h | Panorama
A Rohingya girl carries a child at the Kutupalang refugee camp in Cox&#039;s Bazar, Bangladesh. Photo: Reuters

Can the EU do more to help Rohingya refugees go home?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Additional Commissioner's 29 books on govt purchase list!

Additional Commissioner's 29 books on govt purchase list!

1h | Videos
Biodegradable plastic products from Cassava

Biodegradable plastic products from Cassava

2h | Videos
Cook biryani in just three steps

Cook biryani in just three steps

4h | Videos
Sagar assembles computer in 20 minutes

Sagar assembles computer in 20 minutes

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

2
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

3
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation

4
KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices
Bangladesh

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

5
23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches
Banking

23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches

6
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay