IFIC Bank to issue Tk500cr coupon bearing bond

IFIC Bank Limited has decided to issue its fourth coupon bearing bond worth Tk500 crore to strengthen its Tier 2 capital as per Basel III requirements.

The subordinated bond will be a non-convertible one, and its issuance is subject to approval of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) and Bangladesh Bank, according to the bank's filing on the websites of the stock exchanges on Sunday.

In June this year, the BSEC approved the bank's issuance of its third non-convertible subordinated bond with a face value of Tk1 crore per unit.

IFIC Bank was listed on the stock exchanges in 1986.

In the first half of 2022, its net profit declined to Tk92.80 crore, compared to Tk154.53 crore in the same period previous year.

As of 31 July 2022, sponsors and directors jointly held 6.14%, the government 32.75, institutions 21.64%, foreign investors 0.94%, and the general public, 38.53% shares of the bank.

On Sunday, its shares traded at Tk12.90 each on the Dhaka Stock Exchange, up 4.88% from the previous trading day.