IFIC Bank gets BSEC consent to issue 2.5% stock dividend

The IFIC Bank PLC has secured consent from the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) to issue a 2.50% Stock Dividend for 2022.

In a disclosure on Sunday on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), the bank said that BSEC has accorded its consent for raising Paid-up capital by issuing a 2.50% Stock Dividend for the year ended December 31, 2022."

The bank recommended, on 30 April this year, a 5% dividend, of which 2.5% cash and 2.5% for its shareholders for the year ended on 31 December 2022.

The stock dividend was subject to the approval of BSEC.

The consolidated earnings per share (EPS) of IFIC Bank in 2022 stood at Tk1.93 which was Tk1.42 in 2021.

On Sunday, its shares price was stuck at the floor price of Tk11.50 each.