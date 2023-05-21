Ifad Autos to sell land in Gazipur

Ifad Autos Limited has decided to sell a land measuring 90 decimals in Gazipur.

The value of the land is Tk16.50 crore, according to a filing on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) on Sunday.

Ifad Autos had witnessed a significant fall in profit in the January to March quarter and incurred loss in the first nine months of the current fiscal year.

According to it's financials, it's earnings per share (EPS) declined to Tk0.35 in the January to March of 2022-23, which was Tk1.22 in the same time of the previous fiscal year.

During the July-March of FY2022-23, Ifad Autos' loss per stood at Tk0.30.

During the same time of the previous fiscal year it's EPS was Tk2.14.