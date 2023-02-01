Ifad Autos profit shrinks over 75%

TBS Report
01 February, 2023, 10:35 am
Last modified: 01 February, 2023, 10:38 am

Ifad Autos profit shrinks over 75%

TBS Report
01 February, 2023, 10:35 am
Last modified: 01 February, 2023, 10:38 am
Ifad Autos profit shrinks over 75%

India-based Ashok Leyland's distributor in Bangladesh Ifad Autos Limited's earnings per share (EPS) dropped over 75% in the October-December quarter of FY2023 due to slow demand for vehicles and foreign currency exchange fluctuation.

During the second quarter of FY2023, its EPS was Tk0.13, which was Tk0.53 a year ago at the same time.

The company incurred a huge loss in the first quarter. In the first half of this fiscal, its EPS stood at Tk0.65 negative.

Company insiders said that fuel price hikes slowed the commercial vehicle demand.

Ifad Autos shares stuck on the floor price at Tk44.10 each since November last year at the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

Ifad Autos Limited

