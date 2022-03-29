IDLC approves cash, stock dividend at its 37th AGM

TBS Report
29 March, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2022, 06:50 pm

In line with the directives of Bangladesh Bank, the board of directors placed the proposal of dividend and the shareholders approved it for the year 2021

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

IDLC Finance Limited has approved 15% cash (tk1.50 per share) and 5% stock dividend at the 37th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the shareholders.

The AGM was held virtually on Tuesday (29 March)  in compliance with the directives set by Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC),  said a press release.

In line with the directives of Bangladesh Bank, the board of directors placed the proposal of dividend and the shareholders approved it for the year 2021.

Aziz Al Mahmood, chairman, IDLC Finance Limited and other directors Atiqur Rahman, Nurullah Chaudhury, Mahia Juned, Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman, Md. Kamrul Hassan, Syed Shahriyar Ahsan, Independent Directors Niaz Habib, Matiul Islam Nowshad, and MD & CEO of IDLC Finance Limited, M Jamal Uddin were present at the meeting.

The chairman and the MD & CEO welcomed the participating shareholders and thanked them for their continued support. They highlighted how the company's financial performance was achieved through cautious and timely strategic maneuvers.

During the event, it was discussed that, despite the ongoing pandemic and extremely challenging market conditions, IDLC continued to be the frontrunner in the financial sector, displaying resilient performance in 2021 (net profit of Tk2,116 million), due to a strong governance framework and commitment to a customer-centric approach.

Comments

