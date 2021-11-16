ICB to get Tk100cr from Capital Market Stabilisation Fund to buy stocks

The Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) will get Tk100 crore in term deposits from the Capital Market Stabilisation Fund (CMSF).

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) yesterday approved the CMSF's application to hand over the fund to the state-owned investment corporation.

"We will utilise the fund in capital market investments, mainly in the secondary market," ICB Managing Director Abul Hossain told The Business Standard.

"The CMSF will get periodic interests from us, like other institutional depositors get," he added.

The ICB's cash in hand is crucial for the Bangladesh stock market's direction, especially during market volatilities, as it plays the biggest role in market making here on a de-facto basis.

Neither the BSEC nor the ICB managing director disclosed the tenure of the deposit.