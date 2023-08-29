IBN SINA recommends 60% cash dividend for FY23

The IBN SINA Pharmaceutical Industry PLC has declared a record 60% cash dividend to its shareholders for the financial year 2022-23.

The dividend declaration came from the company's board meeting on Monday (28 August).

During the year, the consolidated earnings per share of the pharmaceutical stood at Tk19.38, which was Tk19.39 in FY2021 -22.

Its consolidated net asset value per share stood at Tk96.68 at the end of June 2023.

To approve the dividend and financial statement, it will conduct the annual general meeting on 22 October virtually, and the record date is set for 21 September.

Its share stood at Tk286.60 apiece on Tuesday at the Dhaka Stock Exchange.