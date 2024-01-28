IBN Sina Pharma's profit grows 13% in H1

IBN Sina Pharmaceutical Industry has disclosed a substantial 13% growth in profit for the July-December period of the fiscal year 2023-24.

The drug producer unveiled the half-yearly financial statement of FY2023-24 at a meeting held on Sunday (28 January).

According to the price-sensitive statement, its consolidated earnings per share was Tk11.92, which was Tk10.53 a year ago.

Its shares closed at Tk262.70 each on Sunday, which was 0.15% lower than the previous session at the Dhaka Stock Exchange.