IBN Sina Pharma changes name to The IBN SINA Pharmaceutical Industry PLC

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) has approved IBN Sina Pharmaceutical Industry Ltd's application to change its name to "The IBN SINA Pharmaceutical Industry PLC" – an enterprise of the IBN Sina Trust.

The new name will come into effect on Sunday (26 February). Except for the company's name, everything else will remain unchanged, according to the disclosure.

In the fiscal year 2021-22, the drug maker recommended a 60% cash dividend, which is the highest since fiscal 2008-09. In fiscal 2020-21, it also paid a 47% cash dividend to its shareholders.

From October to December quarter 2022, the consolidated revenue of the company stood at Tk216.11 crore.

Consequently, its consolidated net profit was Tk18.44 crore and its earnings per share was Tk5.90.

In FY22, the company's consolidated earnings per share (EPS) increased 24% to Tk19.39, from Tk15.66 in FY21.