HRC Bangladesh to sell 20 lakh of its National Housing Finance shares

TBS Report
11 October, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2022, 08:01 pm

The shares will be sold through the DSE by 31 October

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

HRC Bangladesh Ltd, a sponsor of National Housing Finance and Investments Limited, has declared it will sell 20 lakh of its total holding of 46.23 lakh shares in the housing finance company.

National Housing Finance, on Tuesday, said in a stock exchange filing that its sponsor will sell the shares at the prevailing market price through the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) within 31 October.

National Housing Finance and Investments was incorporated in 1998.

Its business is to finance the acquisition, construction, development, and purchase of houses, plots, apartments, real estate, commercial spaces, etc.

In the first half of 2022, its net profit increased to Tk15.44 crore, which was Tk14.99 crore in the January to June period of 2021.

In 2021, it made a profit of Tk26.12 crore, and paid a 15% cash dividend to its shareholders.

On Tuesday, the price of its shares stood at Tk48.8 each.

Of its total shares, sponsor-directors hold 52.28%, government 9.34%, institutional investors 15.15%, and general shareholders 23.23%.

