How not to miss out on stock market fortunes, teaches Brac EPL research head

Stocks

Mahfuz Ullah Babu
15 April, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 15 April, 2023, 10:12 pm

Related News

How not to miss out on stock market fortunes, teaches Brac EPL research head

Mahfuz Ullah Babu
15 April, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 15 April, 2023, 10:12 pm
How not to miss out on stock market fortunes, teaches Brac EPL research head

When shares of the British American Tobacco Bangladesh Company were trading at the Tk100-150 range on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) back in 2007-08, a Dhaka University Finance student Salim Afzal Shawon made some bets there with his small savings and scholarship money.

Two times in a row, he made decent short-term profits, and realised them which led him to fall in love with the market of enormous financial opportunities.

And, that love of his is still intact as he built his career in the very market. Having obtained CFA Charter, which is a top global recognition for the world's investment professionals, he is now serving Brac EPL Stock Brokerage – a top-tier brokerage firm – as its research head.

Looking back, he learnt a great lesson on how to not miss out on fortunes in the stock market.

The British American Tobacco stocks, if he had not sold off for quick gains in his student life, could have been generating dividend income equal to his invested capital every year now, while the stock could have generated around 22 times capital gains.

Each share of the multinational was trading at around Tk150 back then, which is now at Tk518, despite the fact that one share turned into nine due to stock dividends.

"This should be the way of building fortune in the stock market, instead of booking quick profits," Salim Afzal Shawon said in a recent interview with TBS.

For that, fundamental analysis to forecast the future of a company is a must and excelling in it will bring similar opportunities, he believes.

Strong companies which are capable of creating value over years, have competitive advantage in respective industries, and practise good corporate governance are the ones he prefers for investment.

As the head of research, he keeps studying such companies and advises the clients so that they can make the best out of the market.

For instance, Square Pharmaceuticals, the pharmaceuticals market leader, is growing in business. But its shares have been depressed in the bourses for years to frustrate short-term profit lovers.

A patient investor can look into such stocks for fortune building, he said, adding that Marico Bangladesh, among a few others, is one of his favourites.

Of course, the success depends on who is investing as some are more comfortable with short-term investments, and some are not.

"Stock market is addictive to those who once made profits here," he said.

"Real investors barely leave the market, they just stay cautious on the sidelines during adversities and come back again," he observed.

Even the foreign portfolio investors, who have been selling more than buying Dhaka stocks for years, will come back at the right time, he believes.

Top News

Stock Market / Brac EPL Stock Brokerage Ltd

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Raging Inferno: How extreme heat and habitual neglect is driving rising fire incidents

3h | Panorama
Representational image

How dire is the global water crisis situation?

8h | Thoughts
A document dated 23 March states that the United Kingdom has the largest contingent of special forces in Ukraine at 50 soldiers. Photo: Reuters

US intel leaks: What it reveals and what's next

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

How nature has inspired motifs in the Bengal region

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

One of Bangladesh football's darkest chapters

One of Bangladesh football's darkest chapters

3h | TBS SPORTS
The Eager Crowd: Who Are They and Where Do They Come from?

The Eager Crowd: Who Are They and Where Do They Come from?

5h | TBS Stories
Gaslight’s story is slow & predictable

Gaslight’s story is slow & predictable

4h | TBS Entertainment
Scene of Cox's Bazar has changed during Ramadan

Scene of Cox's Bazar has changed during Ramadan

7h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

3
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format

4
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Eid holidays to begin from 19 April

5
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Infrastructure

Meridian Group builds Chattogram's first mixed-use building

6
Gonoshasthaya Kendra (GK) founder and trustee board member, Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury. Photo: Saikat Bhadra/TBS
Bangladesh

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury passes away