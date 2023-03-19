How market uncertainty causing investors to hold onto cash

Investors are now choosing to hold onto cash in their beneficiary owner (BO) accounts instead of investing, as they lack a clear understanding of the market's nature due to regulatory intervention.

In this unfavourable market, investors are shifting their focus towards short-term, quick profit opportunities instead of long-term investments. This is because the market index tends to rise for one day, only to fall for the next two days. This has been the case since the imposition of the floor price in the stock market.

EBL Securities said in its daily market commentary, the equity indices of the Dhaka bourse closed in the red territory owing to dominant selling pressures from cautious investors as they opted for profit booking and holding cash positions in the face of unclear market momentum and shaky confidence across the trading floor.

International Leasing said in its daily market commentary that the Dhaka stocks slipped into the red after a single-day break as investors mostly followed a cautious stance amid a lack of clear direction.

A market insider said restrictive measures in Bangladesh, including an interest rate cap and a stock market floor price, have been building pressure on both over the past few months as they cannot correct in line with the market dynamics, while investors are always in fear of what may happen if the restrictions go away.

Investors who held instead of booking their quick profits mostly ended the sessions with frustration in the market, which is showing few directional indications, according to stockbrokers.

The time, both globally and locally, is complex nowadays, and amid the upward pressure on interest rates, large investors are not much interested in making big bets on the volatile stock market, while short-term profit booking seems to have been proved to be the safer strategy, said market analysts.

On Sunday, the major index DSEX of the DSE fell by 0.520% or 12 points to close at 6,207, where the blue-chip index DS30 decreased by 0.04% and the Shariah index DSES plunged by 0.29% to 2,217 and 1,352, respectively.

By the end of the session, the Chittagong Stock Exchange's (CSE) all-share price index CASPI dropped by 28 points to close at 18,323.

Only 19 scrips advanced, 85 declined, and 213 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor during the session.

The turnover value fell by 6% to Tk452 crore.

On Sunday, shares of 21 more companies were stuck at floor prices on the DSE, raising the total number of stocks to be stuck to 309. Currently, the shares of only 90 stocks are trading above the floor price.

Meanwhile, shares trading in the block market increased day by day as the floor price method was relaxed in this market. According to the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), shares can be traded in the block market at a 10% discount on the floor price. However, shares cannot be traded below Tk5 lakh here.

Shares worth Tk139.74 crore were traded in the block market on Sunday, which is 30% of the total turnover of the DSE. Mainly Beximco Sukuk and Beximco Pharmaceutical dominated the block transactions. These two scrips have been trading heavily in the block market for the past few days. On Sunday, Beximco Pharma shares traded 8% below the floor price.

On the sectoral front, pharmaceutical sector (19.9%) issues exerted the highest turnover at the DSE, which was followed by life insurance (15%) and IT (13%) stocks.

Rupali Life Insurance Company was the top traded among the listed companies, which were followed by Sea Pearl Beach Resort and Sonali Paper at the DSE.

Almost all the sectors displayed dismal returns, out of which IT (-3.5%), Services (-1.6%), and Life Insurance (-1.3%) exerted the most corrections, while Food (0.3%), Travel (0.3%), and Bank (0.1%) exhibited the slight positive returns on the bourse.

Rangpur Dairy (RD) Food was the top gainer with a changing 4.15% share price, while Bengal Windsor Thermoplastics had the worst shares with a loss of 9.97%.