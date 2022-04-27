Horlicks mini pack fuels Unilever Consumer Care profit

Stocks

TBS Report
27 April, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2022, 08:24 pm

Unilever Consumer Care Ltd registered a higher revenue for the January-March quarter as mini pack Horlicks kept extending its market share at a good pace.

Increased revenue amid cost control helped the publicly listed multinational company achieve a 40% year-on-year profit growth in the first quarter of this year.

Horlicks, the main product of the company, is reaching more and more households across the country, thanks to over three lakh retail outlets that sell it, said Unilever Consumer Chairman Masud Khan.

"The increasing consumer response is partly an outcome of the smaller Horlicks packs as an average families' disposable income is stressed amid the rising inflation following the pandemic shocks and they prefer buying a smaller pack of the most popular health food," Khan said.

Rebranded glucose product "GlucoMax D" is also selling better.

Unilever Consumer Care's net profits rose to Tk17.26 crore in the first quarter, which was Tk12.29 crore for the same period a year ago and Tk52.76 crore for the entire year of 2021.

The company's quarterly sales crossed Tk121 crore in the January-March period this year, up from Tk114 crore in the same period last year.

The company's quarterly earnings per share stood at Tk14.33 while the net asset value per share was Tk 137.21 at the end of March.

Unilever Consumer Care shares closed 1% higher at Tk2,875.9 on Wednesday on the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

