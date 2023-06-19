Himadri Limited to increase authorised capital

Himadri Limited, a listed firm under the Dhaka Stock Exchange SME platform, has decided to increase its authorised capital from Tk2 crore to Tk50 crore.

The company announced this news on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) after its shares price jumped by eight times since 26 April at the SME platform.

At present, its shares were traded at Tk343 each, which was only Tk35 two months before.

The company also called an extraordinary general meeting on 1 August this year. The record date for the meeting is 10 July.

Earlier, in response to the DSE query letter regarding the unusual share price hike, the company said, three of the company's shareholder directors sold a few numbers of their shares through Chittagong Stock Exchange Limited. It has further informed that there is no other undisclosed price-sensitive information for the recent price hike.

The company, which provides cold storage facilities for agro-based products such as potatoes across the country, has a plan to introduce more cold storage facilities.

According to the DSE, Himadri Limited has a total of 7.50 lakh shares, whereas only 700 shares are being traded on the SME platform.

Earlier, Himadri Limited was shifted from the over-the-counter (OTC) market to the SME platform on 30 September last year. The company shares were for the last time traded on the OTC market on 8 March 2014 at Tk8 each.