Himadri Limited to increase authorised capital

Stocks

TBS Report
19 June, 2023, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2023, 03:03 pm

Related News

Himadri Limited to increase authorised capital

TBS Report
19 June, 2023, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2023, 03:03 pm
Himadri Limited to increase authorised capital

Himadri Limited, a listed firm under the Dhaka Stock Exchange SME platform, has decided to increase its authorised capital from Tk2 crore to Tk50 crore.

The company announced this news on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) after its shares price jumped by eight times since 26 April at the SME platform.

At present, its shares were traded at Tk343 each, which was only Tk35 two months before.

The company also called an extraordinary general meeting on 1 August this year. The record date for the meeting is 10 July.

Earlier, in response to the DSE query letter regarding the unusual share price hike, the company said, three of the company's shareholder directors sold a few numbers of their shares through Chittagong Stock Exchange Limited. It has further informed that there is no other undisclosed price-sensitive information for the recent price hike.

The company, which provides cold storage facilities for agro-based products such as potatoes across the country, has a plan to introduce more cold storage facilities.

According to the DSE, Himadri Limited has a total of 7.50 lakh shares, whereas only 700 shares are being traded on the SME platform.

Earlier, Himadri Limited was shifted from the over-the-counter (OTC) market to the SME platform on 30 September last year. The company shares were for the last time traded on the OTC market on 8 March 2014 at Tk8 each.

Himadri Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Even if Roar Bangla can avoid the same fate as BuzzFeed or Vice, they couldn’t totally circumvent the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, followed by the global recession. Photo: Courtesy.

The future of alternative media in Bangladesh

4h | Panorama
Unlicensed, untrained and using dangerous chemicals: Inside the inner workings of the capital’s pest control services

Unlicensed, untrained and using dangerous chemicals: Inside the inner workings of the capital’s pest control services

8h | Panorama
For almost a decade, Tamara has been experimenting with nail art. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Life is not perfect but your nails could be

1d | Mode
Bus owners usually buy the chassis and then build the body at the workshops. Photo: Noor A Alam

Inside the bus-building workshops in the city

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Blinken, Qin hold candid talks in Beijing

Blinken, Qin hold candid talks in Beijing

36m | TBS World
Intel investing 4.6 billion dollar on chip plant

Intel investing 4.6 billion dollar on chip plant

6h | Tech Talk
Drip irrigation reduces the trouble of watering the trees

Drip irrigation reduces the trouble of watering the trees

20h | TBS Stories
Inter Miami to double profits from jersey sales

Inter Miami to double profits from jersey sales

23h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

4
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

5
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline