Higher costs halve Singer’s quarterly profit

Stocks

Mahfuz Ullah Babu
19 April, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 19 April, 2022, 09:30 pm

Related News

Higher costs halve Singer’s quarterly profit

Mahfuz Ullah Babu
19 April, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 19 April, 2022, 09:30 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Singer Bangladesh is back on track with rising sales of its popular home appliances and cooling products that helped the company come out of losses in the January-March quarter.

But the increased costs of production and operations have halved the listed multinational firm's quarterly net profit year-on-year.

According to the latest financial statement, Singer's turnover in the January-March period grew 4% to Tk391 crore from the same period a year ago, which was 56% higher than its early winter turnover over the previous quarter.

But the increasing cost of raw materials and semi-finished raw materials caused more than 210 basis points of year-on-year decline in its gross profit margin to 22.5%.

Gross profit is the difference between a company's revenue and the costs of production.

No company official responded to phone calls for details of the cost hikes or revenue growth.

However, analysts said the entire industry, since the second half of 2021, has been facing a cost hike as all sorts of raw materials have been getting pricier in the global market.

Not only did the factory level profits decline for Singer, but also a year-on-year rise in operational expenses, a decline in other income, sharp increase in finance costs together hit Singer's bottom line in the first quarter.

Net profit after taxes in the first quarter dropped to Tk9.12 crore, which was over Tk18 crore in the same period a year ago.

Its net profit margin dropped to 2.33% in the first quarter this year, while it secured 4.78% of its revenue as net profit after all expenses and taxes a year ago.

However, the first-quarter performance is a relief to Singer shareholders as it did not repeat the previous quarter's losses which dragged the company's 2021 annual profit to a six-year low amid sales and production disruption due to lockdowns.

The fourth quarter's loss dragged the company's share price on the Dhaka Stock Exchange down by more than 5% in February, but the anticipation of a turnaround in sales and profits helped the stock recover it all.

On Tuesday, Singer shares closed 1.3% higher at Tk171.9 each.

Singer, which began with sewing machines and later won in the home appliances market, has been present in the land for more than a century.   

It lost the refrigerator market crown to local competitor Walton in the 2010s – a great decade of localisation of the home appliances industry.

The company under its new lion shareholder Arçelik – an Istanbul-based global player in white goods – is increasing its investments in new facilities and technologies.

Right now local factories bring half of Singer's annual business and it is aiming at more localisation alongside exploring export opportunities from Bangladesh, Singer Director Cemal Can Dinçer told The Business Standard back in March.

Local manufacturing helps companies reduce prices as the government incentivises local factories by charging fewer taxes and duties.

Top News

Singer / Production cost

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The production of rice and of tea sank precipitously, reducing Sri Lanka’s purchasing power while also causing food insecurity. Photo: Bloomberg

Sri Lanka shows the folly of fringe theories

7h | Panorama
The inflationary pressure in the Western developed countries has helped developing country exporters receive improved prices. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

‘Bangladesh neither has nor is pursuing an export-led growth paradigm’

11h | Panorama
Authentic kintsugi items are very expensive as the repairs are usually done in real gold, and the process takes a long time. Photo: Unsplash

DIY Kintsugi: Break it to beautify it

10h | Habitat
The living room has a deep green wall which doesn’t clash with the rest of the design ethos. Rather, it complements nature and holds the entire space together. Photo: Courtesy

How ‘product design and technology’ led an engineer to design an apartment

11h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

We have gas reserve for 10 years only-then what?

We have gas reserve for 10 years only-then what?

28m | Videos
Russia-Nato-Ukraine: Comparison of military power

Russia-Nato-Ukraine: Comparison of military power

28m | Videos
Shamset Tabrejee’s solo show at Kalakendra

Shamset Tabrejee’s solo show at Kalakendra

2h | Videos
Who are the richest sports club owners in the world?

Who are the richest sports club owners in the world?

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

4
Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots
Telecom

Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots

5
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during an agreement signing ceremony in New Delhi on April 8, 2017 via Foreign Policy
Analysis

The US should stop nickel and diming India and Bangladesh

6
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Dhaka airport third terminal construction outpaces target