High Court stays SME board investment limit of Tk30 lakh

Stocks

TBS Report
16 November, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2022, 10:13 pm

Related News

High Court stays SME board investment limit of Tk30 lakh

TBS Report
16 November, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2022, 10:13 pm
High Court stays SME board investment limit of Tk30 lakh

The High Court has stayed, for three months, the condition of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) to invest at least Tk30 lakh for an investor to be qualified for trading shares on the Small Capital Platform or the SME board of the exchanges.

The High Court bench of Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam and Justice Md Suhrawardy issued the stay order on Wednesday.

According to the order, the BSEC's condition of a minimum investment of Tk30 lakh will be suspended for the next three months.

People concerned say any investor will now have an opportunity to invest in the SME platform after the order.

The stay order has been issued based on a writ filed by Advocate Mustafa Kamal, a Supreme Court lawyer, on behalf of Md Raju Hasan, a resident of the Dilkusha area in the capital.

A copy of this order has already been sent to the institutions concerned including the stock market regulatory body, said Advocate Mustafa Kamal.

"Along with suspending the condition of investing at least Tk30 lakh, the High Court has also asked for fixing the floor price of the SME market," he said.

The authorities concerned have been asked to reply to the writ within four weeks, he added.

However, the BSEC authorities have not commented on the High Court order. Several officials of the commission said that they will work on it on Thursday.

On Sunday, the High Court wanted to know why the SME market is not open to all investors. The court also issued a notice asking why there is no floor price for this market.

On 16 September last year, the BSEC cancelled the Over the Counter (OTC) market of the two stock exchanges of the country.

On 30 September of the same year, the SME platform was launched in the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

Currently, 15 companies are listed on this platform. Among them, the shares of 13 companies are being traded regularly.

On 22 September 2022, the BSEC issued guidelines for investment in the SME platform.

As per the guidelines, to be an eligible investor in this platform, there should be a minimum investment of Tk30 lakh.

Earlier, on 17 February this year, the commission had reduced the amount for minimum investment from Tk50 lakh to Tk20 lakh to increase the number of investors.

Economy / Top News

SME / High Court

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

UCEP-SCB trains people in tailoring and dressmaking, electrical installation and maintenance, welding and other technical skills Photo: Courtesy

SCB x UCEP: Reintegrating pandemic-hit people back into the economy

17h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'Comprehensive plan crucial for absorbing the coming food crisis'

19h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Not even Keynes can help us now

17h | Panorama
Wakanda Forever: Ushering in a new chapter in the Black Panther franchise

Wakanda Forever: Ushering in a new chapter in the Black Panther franchise

17h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Unfortunate football legends who could not win World Cup

Unfortunate football legends who could not win World Cup

6h | Videos
NASA prepares for third attempt to Moon

NASA prepares for third attempt to Moon

7h | Videos
Why Dua Lipa will not sing at Qatar World Cup?

Why Dua Lipa will not sing at Qatar World Cup?

7h | Videos
Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

4
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

5
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday