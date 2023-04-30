HeidelbergCement Bangladesh share price jumps 25%

HeidelbergCement Bangladesh Limited's share price jumped by 25% on Sunday (30 April) at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) as there was no price limit of changing share price on the first trading day after declaring dividend.

According to market insiders, the company has snapped a losing streak of five quarters and returned to profit in the first three months of this year.

In an unaudited financial statement, the German-based multinational cement manufacturer said it has managed to make a profit as its cost of goods sold decreased by 6% and revenue increased by 5% in the first quarter.

Besides, it also declared a 10% cash dividend for its shareholders for 2022, despite incurring a loss during the year.

Even before the dividend announcement, the company's share price was on the rise.

During the five days till Sunday, its shares rose by Tk130 or 73% to reach Tk309 at the DSE.

Although, its shares were stuck on the floor price from November last year to April this year.

During the January-March quarter, HeidelbergCement Bangladesh posted a 5% higher revenue of Tk568 crore than the previous year at the same time. Its net profit stood at Tk38.69 crore, compared to a loss of Tk16.77 crore a year ago.

It reported that earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk6.85 at the end of March this year, which was Tk2.97 negative a year ago.

The company said in its financial statement that EPS increased mainly due to a higher net sales price, a lower cost of raw materials, and lower plant repairs and maintenance costs.