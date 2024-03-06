Heidelberg Cement declares 25% cash dividend

Stocks

TBS Report
06 March, 2024, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2024, 08:53 pm

Related News

Heidelberg Cement declares 25% cash dividend

TBS Report
06 March, 2024, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2024, 08:53 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Heidelberg Cement Bangladesh declared a 25% cash dividend to its shareholders for the year of 2023.

The dividend declaration was announced at a board meeting held on Wednesday (6 March), according to the company source.

To secure the shareholders' approval for the dividend and the annual audited report, it will conduct the annual general meeting on 8 May and the record date is 2 April.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

During the last year, the multinational cement manufacturer posted earnings per share at Tk8.13 and the net asset value per share was Tk67.20.

Earlier, it had paid a 10% cash dividend for the year of 2022, despite it incurred a loss of Tk23 crore.

Its shares closed at Tk262.10 each at the Dhaka bourse on Wednesday, which was 2.75% lower from the previous session.
 

Top News

Heidelberg Cement / dividend / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: T-Mark Bangladesh

Jute fashion’s unlikely saviour: Gen Z

10h | Mode
With impressive fire safety arrangements, the Sony Square building seems to be safer than other buildings with multiple restaurants in Mirpur, and also than many others in the whole city. PHOTO: MEHEDI HASAN

Fire safety in Mirpur eatery hubs: Better, with room for improvement

9h | Panorama
As the second largest jute producer, Bangladesh vows to resurrect the glory days of the golden fiber. Photo: TBS

Processed cellulose from jute: Will Bangladesh recognise the gem hidden in the golden fibre?

14h | Panorama
The size of the bedside lamp should be proportional to the dimensions of the surface or table on which it will be used. Photo: Collected

Bedside lightning: The twilight by our beds

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Central bank to stop daily money supply to banks from July

Central bank to stop daily money supply to banks from July

2h | Videos
Who is Premier League's first British South Asian referee?

Who is Premier League's first British South Asian referee?

1h | Videos
Pakistan: How will Shahbaz handle the United States-China and India?

Pakistan: How will Shahbaz handle the United States-China and India?

28m | Videos
China increased defense spending budget

China increased defense spending budget

3h | Videos