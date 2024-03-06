Heidelberg Cement declares 25% cash dividend

Heidelberg Cement Bangladesh declared a 25% cash dividend to its shareholders for the year of 2023.

The dividend declaration was announced at a board meeting held on Wednesday (6 March), according to the company source.

To secure the shareholders' approval for the dividend and the annual audited report, it will conduct the annual general meeting on 8 May and the record date is 2 April.

During the last year, the multinational cement manufacturer posted earnings per share at Tk8.13 and the net asset value per share was Tk67.20.

Earlier, it had paid a 10% cash dividend for the year of 2022, despite it incurred a loss of Tk23 crore.

Its shares closed at Tk262.10 each at the Dhaka bourse on Wednesday, which was 2.75% lower from the previous session.

