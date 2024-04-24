Heidelberg Cement Bangladesh revenue drops 15% in Jan-Mar

TBS Report
24 April, 2024, 03:25 pm
24 April, 2024, 03:30 pm

According to the financial report, despite a decline in revenue during the first quarter of 2024, its profit grew by 2% to reach Tk39.32 crore.

HeidelbergCement Bangladesh reported a revenue drop of over 15%, standing at Tk480.70 crore in the January-March quarter of this year compared to the previous year during the same period.

The multinational cement manufacturer published the un-audited quarterly financial statement through the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

According to the financial report, despite a decline in revenue during the first quarter of 2024, its profit grew by 2% to reach Tk39.32 crore.

At the end of March, its earnings per share stood at Tk6.96.

The company stated in its statement that the profit increased primarily due to the higher net sales price of cement and a reduction in the cost of goods sold.

Its share price closed at Tk229.30 each on Wednesday, down 1.12% from the previous session at the DSE.

