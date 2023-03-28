Hakkani Pulp's sponsor to sell 50,000 shares

Hosne Ara Begum, a sponsor director of Hakkani Pulp and Paper Mills Limited, has expressed the intention to sell 50,000 shares from her holdings in the company at the prevailing market price in the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

All the shares will be sold on the block market within the next 30 working days.

Currently, Hosne Ara Begum is holding 10,91,666 shares of the company.

The company was listed on the stock exchange in 2001, and its main goals are to manufacture various types of pulp, paper, and tissue products.

The board of the company recommended a 1% cash dividend for its general shareholders other than sponsors or directors, for fiscal 2021-22.

As of 28 February 2023, sponsors and directors held 44.69% of the company's shares, institutional investors 2.87%, and general investors 52.44%.

The last trading share price of the company at the Dhaka stock exchange was Tk53.20 till 1:56pm Tuesday (28 March).