Hafiz Muhammad Hasan new DSE chairman

Stocks

Dr Hafiz Muhammad Hasan Babu has been made the new chairman of the Board of Directors of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE). 

He was elected chairman in the 1054th board meeting of DSE on Sunday (5 March), reads a DSE release.

Hasan Babu is the current dean of Engineering and Technology Faculty and a professor of Computer Science and Engineering Department of Dhaka University.

He is also serving as an elected Senate member of Dhaka University and a part-time member of the Bangladesh Accreditation Council appointed by the President.

Hasan Babu is also the president of Bangladesh Chapter of International Internet Society

He was an honorary member of the ICT Task Force of the Prime Minister.

Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE)

