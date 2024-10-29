Grameenphone's revenue falls 4% in Jul-Sep

TBS Report
29 October, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2024, 01:08 pm

The country's largest mobile telecom operator Grameenphone reported that its revenue fell by 4% to Tk3,953 crore in the July-September quarter of this year, according to its financial report, which was filed on the stock exchange. 

However, its net profit increased by 1.09% to reach Tk755 crore during the quarter.

At the end of the first nine months of this year, its revenue was Tk12,109 crore and net profit of Tk2,954 crore.

During the period, its earnings per share stood at Tk21.88, which was Tk20.15 a year ago at the same time.

On Tuesday, its share price rose by 1.15% to reach Tk308.10 at the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

