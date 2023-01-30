Grameenphone’s profit shrinks 12% in 2022

The country's largest mobile telecommunications operator Grameenphone witnessed a 12% year-on-year decline in earnings per share (EPS) in 2022.

The company officials said that they will explain the reason for the profit decline at a conference on Tuesday.

Last year, the company's EPS was Tk22.29, which was Tk25.28 a year ago. Its net asset value per share also fell to Tk34.22 in 2022 from Tk39.94 a year earlier.

The company also declared a 95% final cash dividend to its shareholders for 2022, where it already paid a 125% interim cash dividend. The total dividend stood at 220% cash which was 98.72% of its total profit.

To approve the dividend and audited report, Grameenphone will conduct the annual general meeting on 2 May this year. The record date is 26 February to entitle the shareholders for the dividend.