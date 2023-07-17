Grameenphone's profit grows 30% in Apr-June

Grameenphone has posted Tk1,194 crore in profit after taxes for the April-June quarter, nearly 30% higher from the same period of the previous year.

Due to higher costs, except for that of material and traffic charges, salaries and personnel costs, operations and maintenance, its operating profits inched down, while reversed income tax provision helped the company post a growth in net profits, according to its latest financial statement.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the three months stood at Tk8.84, up from Tk6.82. For the first six months of the year EPS increased to Tk14.62 from Tk12.82.

At the end of June, net asset value per share stood at Tk39.34.

Grameenphone shares having a face value of Tk10 apiece have been stuck at the floor price of Tk286.6 on the Dhaka Stock Exchange on Monday.