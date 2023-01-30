Grameenphone profit shrinks 12% in 2022

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Country's largest mobile telecommunication operator Grameenphone's earnings per share (EPS) fell by 12% year-on-year in 2022.

The company official said that they will explain the reason behind the decline in profit in a conference on Tuesday.

Grameenphon's EPS dropped to Tk22.29 in 2022 from Tk25.28 a year ago. 

The net asset value per share also fell to Tk34.22 from 39.94 in 2022.

The company also declared a 95% final cash dividend for its shareholders for 2022, when it already offered a 125% cash dividend as interim. 

The total dividend stood at 220% in cash, which is 98.72% of its total profit.

To approve the dividend and audited report Grameenphone will conduct an annual general meeting on 2 May. 

The record date is 26 February to entitle the shareholders for the dividend.

