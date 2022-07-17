Grameenphone posts profit growth in April-June

TBS Report 
17 July, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2022, 09:41 pm

Grameenphone posts profit growth in April-June

Tk12.5 interim cash dividend declared against each share

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Grameenphone Ltd, the leading telecom operator in the country, has posted year-on-year growth in profit after taxes for the April-June quarter.

Its earnings per share (EPS) for the three months stood at Tk6.82 which was Tk6.3 in the same quarter last year.

The company will explain the details of its quarterly performance at a live webcast session at 10.00 am on Monday.  

However, the profit growth for the second quarter was not enough to offset the decline in the first (January-March) quarter to Tk6 from Tk6.6 a year ago.

Its EPS stood at Tk12.82 for the January-June period this year, which was Tk12.89 a year ago.

However, the board of directors decided to pay 97.5% of the half-yearly profits as interim cash dividends to the shareholders.

Against each share having a face value of Tk10, Grameenphone shareholders would get Tk12.5 interim cash dividends.

The record date for the interim cash dividends will be 10 August. That means, investors who hold the company shares on that very day, will be entitled to the interim cash dividends.

On 30 June, Grameenphone's net asset value per share stood at Tk37.25.

Its shares in the Dhaka Stock Exchange closed 0.4% higher at Tk289.8 on Sunday, compared to the previous trading session.

Comments

