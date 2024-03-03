GP slump drags down Dhaka stocks

Stocks

TBS Report
03 March, 2024, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2024, 09:57 pm

Related News

GP slump drags down Dhaka stocks

Removal of the floor price for GP and addition of six new stocks to the Z category intensified the market’s downturn

TBS Report
03 March, 2024, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2024, 09:57 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

After the removal of the floor price restriction on Grameenphone (GP) stocks, its shares witnessed a significant decline of nearly 9%, propelling downward pressure on the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) today.

At the end of the trading session, the major index DSEX of the Dhaka bourse experienced a decline of 39 points or 0.62%, settling at 6,215. Simultaneously, the blue-chip index DS30 lost 13 points, closing at 2,113.

According to the daily market review by EBL Securities, the significant decline of 8.72% in the shares of GP had a substantial impact on the index, dragging it down by over 15 points.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In addition to GP, other large stocks such as Square Pharmaceuticals, BRAC Bank, IFIC Bank, Beximco Pharma, and Orion Pharma were also contributors to the decline in the index today.

EBL Securities, in its market commentary, pointed out that the removal of the floor price for GP, along with the addition of six new stocks to the Z category, intensified the market's downturn.

The EBL Securities said throughout the trading session, the market stayed on the red trajectory as investors continued offloading shares to avoid losses amidst shaky confidence across the trading floor.

Currently, GP holds the title of the largest company in terms of capitalisation, representing 8.3% of the Dhaka Stock Exchange's total market size. GP's current total market capitalisation is Tk35,323 crore.

Market insiders pointed out that being the largest stock on the Dhaka bourse, any fluctuations in the price of GP significantly impacted the overall index movement.

GP shares had remained stuck at the floor price at Tk286.60 each on the Dhaka bourse from September 2022 to 28 February this year.

On 5 February, Grameenphone declared a 125% cash dividend for its shareholders for 2023, which is the lowest since 2010.

The dividend payout ratio for 2023 represents 51.03% of its total profit. In 2022, it had paid 98.72% of its total profit.

Insiders in the market say that GP's announcement of a weak payout has shaken investor confidence, contributing to the downward trend in its shares.

Meanwhile, the DSE turnover rose by 7% to Tk981 crore as against Tk916 crore in the previous session.

The port city bourse, Chittagong Stock Exchange, also settled on red terrain. The selected indices CSCX fell by 52 points to settle at 10,691 and the all-share Price Index CASPI plunged by 87 points to close at 17,841.

The turnover of the Chittagong bourse fell by 8% to stand at Tk18 crore.

Top News

Grameenphone / stocks / DSEX

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Tucson&#039;s sculpted body lines and bold design language undeniably makes it look straight out of a sci-fi movie. Photo: Akif Hamid

2023 Hyundai Tucson: Setting new standards for 'Made in Bangladesh' cars

11h | Wheels
Even some of his well-wishers often try to dissuade him from this “wild goose chase.” But TV journalist Shakil Hasan remains steadfast. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

A lone journalist's struggle to bring his attackers to justice

14h | Panorama
The Bailey Road commercial building lacked a proper fire escape design. It had only one stairwell with multiple restaurants. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Why 'structured killing' happens in disguise of fire accidents

2d | Panorama
Chaos, death and grief: The day after the Bailey Road fire

Chaos, death and grief: The day after the Bailey Road fire

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shakib Al Hasan urges people to spend money on local products

Shakib Al Hasan urges people to spend money on local products

59m | Videos
Increased indirect tax hurts poverty reduction in Bangladesh

Increased indirect tax hurts poverty reduction in Bangladesh

1h | Videos
If Trump wins, where will China's economy stand?

If Trump wins, where will China's economy stand?

2h | Videos
Vegetable fields in Kushtia are occupied by tobacco

Vegetable fields in Kushtia are occupied by tobacco

3h | Videos