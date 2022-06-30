GP share price drops over suspension of SIM sale

Stocks

TBS Report
30 June, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2022, 09:03 pm

Related News

GP share price drops over suspension of SIM sale

The company’s share price dropped 2% to reach Tk294.10 yesterday

TBS Report
30 June, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2022, 09:03 pm
File photo of Grameenphone HQ. Picture: Collected
File photo of Grameenphone HQ. Picture: Collected

One day after the telecom regulator suspended the sale of Grameenphone SIMs, the mobile network operator's share price plunged, making it the top loser at the premier bourse Thursday  .

In a statement published at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) website, the largest mobile service provider in the country said it has received a letter from the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) on 29 June with an embargo on selling new SIM in connection to quality of services. 

BTRC has imposed an indefinite suspension on Grameenphone as it is not providing quality service to its users despite repeatedly being asked to do so, Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar said earlier.

At the end of last year, BTRC found in a Quality of Service drive test in the divisional areas that all the mobile operators, except Banglalink, were providing lower speed of the 4G compared to the local benchmark of 7Mbps.

Since trading began at the DSE yesterday, many investors placed orders for selling the Grameenphone shares, fearing that the suspension on SIM sales will hurt the company's earnings.

As customers did not show much interest in the Grameenphone shares, only 1.73 lakh of its shares were traded by the end of the day.

The company's share price dropped 2% to reach Tk294.10 yesterday.

People involved in this sector said the company's share price could drop further, but it did not happen due to the rule that dictates that a share's price can be reduced maximum 2% – instead of 10% – in a trading session. Consequently, the drop in Grameenphone share price did not affect the stock exchange indices.

Earlier, in 2020, BTRC imposed a number of conditions on Grameenphone, declaring the operator as a significant market power (SMP).

As part of the instructions, the regulatory authority reduced the mobile number portability (MNP) lock-in period for Grameenphone. Also, taking approval for all existing and new services, packages, and offers has been made mandatory for the largest operator.

Meanwhile, Grameenphone has reported that its net profit in the first-quarter of 2022 was badly affected by an increase in the modernisation cost and currency devaluation.

During the January-March quarter of this year, its net profit fell by 9% to Tk809.81 crore, while its revenue increased by 4% to reach Tk3,633 crore.

Grameenphone said in a recent press release that in the first three months, the company acquired 0.5 million new subscribers, reaching 83.7 million total subscribers. Around 53.2% or 44.6 million of Grameenphone's total subscribers are using internet services, growing by 6.8% from the same period last year.

Top News

GP / GP sim / Grameen Phone

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladesh ranks among the top ten countries whose citizens have sought asylum in Cyprus. Photo: Arafatul Islam/DW

How Bangladeshi migrants end up in Cyprus

9h | Panorama
Dr M Mushtuq Husain. Sketch: TBS

'We did not face an extreme crisis with Omicron. But this wave is spreading faster'

12h | Panorama
Luxury Houseboat owners distributed food, provided medical assistance, and shelter to the flood victims, till the flood waters receded Photo: Masum Billah

The first responders: How luxury houseboats became rescue centres for flood victims

13h | Panorama
Mahathir accused financial titans of seeking to reverse decades of economic development that propelled tens of millions into the middle class. Photo: Bloomberg

George Soros, Mahathir and the legacy of 1997

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shuttle train at CU: More than a mere transport

Shuttle train at CU: More than a mere transport

39m | Videos
Dhaka ranks as costliest city again in South Asia for expatriates

Dhaka ranks as costliest city again in South Asia for expatriates

1h | Videos
Kremlin hints solution to Ukraine war

Kremlin hints solution to Ukraine war

3h | Videos
Fever spread: Is it seasonal fever or Covid?

Fever spread: Is it seasonal fever or Covid?

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gree AC being used in all parts of Padma Bridge project

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Tech startup ShopUp bags $65m in Series B4 funding

6
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years