GP approves 250% cash dividend for 2021

TBS Report
26 April, 2022, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2022, 08:43 pm

Grameenphone, the largest telecommunication provider in Bangladesh, recommended 250% cash dividends for the year ended on 30 June 2021, at the 25th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Tuesday.

Grameenphone Board Chair Jorgen C Arentz Rostrup, Grameenphone CEO Yasir Azman and other board members and senior officials of the company were present at the AGM conducted by the Company Secretary SM Imdadul Haque.

"The year 2021 provided a tremendous learning experience for us. Throughout the year, our team remained resilient, agile, and committed to tackling all challenges of new waves of the Covid-19 variant. They have been able to deliver on the increased demand for connectivity solutions from our customers," said Jorgen C Arentz Rostrup.

"Despite the challenging time, as a technology service provider and digital connectivity partner to Bangladesh, we stood by the country with our increased investment, innovations in products and services, and our support to communities in need" he added.

He further said that they look forward to the expected growth momentum as the company has significantly invested in network, spectrum, and onboarded network operating partners with advanced and future-fit capabilities.

Yasir Azman said, "We delivered a good set of financial results with improved growth momentum in 2021, driven by increased users and usage due to network and experience enhancements."

"We hope to deliver on our commitments as a digital connectivity partner for the greater good of society in the years to come while creating value for our customers, stakeholders, and shareholders' lives," he added.

